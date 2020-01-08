Apartment fire reported near Decatur and Flamingo; injuries unknown

Clark County firefighters were battling a large fire at an apartment complex off Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Heavy flames at an apartment fire Bella Vita Apartments, 4350 Sandy River Drive, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was at the Bella Vita Apartments, 4350 Sandy River Drive, near the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard.

Firefighters were observed on the top of an apartment building battling heavy flames at 5:25 a.m. Within minutes the flames were knocked down but heavy smoke was still rising from the building.

As of 5:30 a.m., it was unclear if anyone is injured. A fire official said the fire was limited to one building of the complex that has several hundred units.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

