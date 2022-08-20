Arizona hiker missing 2 days after Zion National Park flash flooding

A woman remains missing at Zion National Park, two days after nearly 11 inches of rain caused flash flooding.

An undated photo of The Narrows at Zion National Park in Utah. (National Park Service)

In this July 14, 2017, file photo, Zion National Park visitors walk along The Narrows, a river hike through the Virgin River, at Zion National Park in Utah. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A hiker remains missing at Zion National Park, two days after nearly 11 inches of rain in the area caused flash flooding.

Search and rescue teams were looking for hiker who was reported missing after a flash flood Friday.

At around 2:15 p.m. Friday, National Park Service officials received reports of the flash flood in the Narrows, near the Temple of Sinawava.

The teams are searching for hiker Jetal Agnihotri, of Tucson, Arizona, who was overdue from a trip in the Narrows, according to the park service.

“Park rangers and other members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team responded quickly to this event, and we are continuing our efforts,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent, said in a statement.

Another hiker who was swept downstream was injured and taken to a hospital.

Rangers found hikers isolated by high waters on Riverside Walk and helped them get to safety Friday.

Rockville, Utah, just a few miles south of the park’s main entrance, received 10.8 inches of rain during the 24 hours ending at midnight Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Saturday, Riverside Walk and the Narrows are closed; access to Angels Landing or most other destinations in Zion Canyon was not affected; Emerald Pools and the Kayenta Trail remained closed because of rain; Virgin River Narrows camping permits and top-down river hiking permits are canceled; and park shuttle buses in Zion Canyon are operating at only stops between the Zion Canyon Visitor Center and the Grotto, according to the park service.

In the town of Springdale, shuttles are operating on their normal routes and stops.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.