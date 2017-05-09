Arson investigated after fires reported at Chabad Center

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Authorities are investigating a car fire Monday night in a Jewish center parking lot as an arson.

The Las Vegas Fire Department was told of the fire about 8:10 p.m. at Chabad Jewish Center of Las Vegas, 1261 Arville St., near West Charleston Boulevard.

Arriving crews found the front end and engine compartment of a car were on fire, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski wrote in a release. They quickly extinguished it.

“At this time, it appears the car fire was intentionally set,” Szymanski wrote.

People inside the center told firefighters there was a trash bin fire inside the building about 6 p.m. They didn’t call 911 because nothing was damaged, Szymanski wrote.

Arson investigators with the Fire Department, Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded.

Szymanski said the fact there were two fires in a short timespan at the center prompted the arson investigation. The investigators will also examine the waste bin fire.

The car on fire was heavily damaged. Two other cars had minor damage, he wrote.

Nobody was hurt, and the investigation continues.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

1261 Arville St., Las Vegas, Nevada