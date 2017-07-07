ad-fullscreen
Arson suspect in custody after brush fire in Mesquite

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2017 - 4:48 am
 

A person is in custody after a large brush fire near power lines in Mesquite.

The Mesquite Police Department said no buildings were damaged in the fire at Hafen Park Thursday afternoon.

Crews from Clark County, Beaver Dam and Mesquite fire departments battled the blaze for several hours. Police later said Bureau of Land Management managed the scene.

Power was temporarily shut off .

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

