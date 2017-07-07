Arson suspect in custody after brush fire in Mesquite

No buildings were damaged in the fire at Hafen Park Thursday afternoon.

The scene from Thursday's fire in Mesquite. (Mesquite Police Department)

A person is in custody after a large brush fire near power lines in Mesquite.

The Mesquite Police Department said no buildings were damaged in the fire at Hafen Park Thursday afternoon.

Crews from Clark County, Beaver Dam and Mesquite fire departments battled the blaze for several hours. Police later said Bureau of Land Management managed the scene.

Power was temporarily shut off .

