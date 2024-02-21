As canine influenza spreads, 2 shelters try to stop spread, save dogs

One animal shelter has had a dog test positive for a form of influenza that presents symptoms akin to “kennel cough,” including sneezing and persistent coughing.

Two valley animal shelters are taking measures to cope with a highly contagious disease that has been spreading in their buildings and likely among the valley’s dog population.

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas said Wednesday that it has more than 100 dogs symptomatic for infectious respiratory disease and six confirmed cases of canine influenza virus.

The Henderson Animal Shelter reported Wednesday that it has one confirmed case of H3N2 canine influenza virus, five dogs pending test results and several symptomatic dogs under treatment. It is temporarily implementing restrictions on dog intakes.

H3N2 presents symptoms akin to “kennel cough,” including sneezing, nasal discharge and persistent coughing, often accompanied by fever and lethargy.

Pet foster parents have responded to assist the Animal Foundation, whose dog population has been reduced this week with 95 dogs heading for foster homes. But foster parents for medium and large dogs are needed.

“We currently have 432 dogs in the shelter,” a posting on the organization’s website stated. “We are still at critical capacity.”

The Animal Foundation is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for fosters. Prospective fosters can come directly to the shelter, 655 N. Mojave Road.

“Fostering is free and doesn’t have to be forever — even a couple of weeks is a huge deal,” the website posting stated. “If this is your first time fostering with us, please fill out a foster application before you arrive.”

Henderson has implemented restrictions on dog intakes, prioritizing those that are injured or ill or pose a public safety risk, according to a news release.

Danielle Harney, administrator of the Henderson Animal Shelter, said the flu virus did not originate within the shelter but is believed to have been brought in by at least one previously infected dog who was surrendered.

In response, the shelter has temporarily stopped accepting new animals to prevent further spread, and it is quarantining and treating affected animals. Adoptions have also been temporarily halted.

Harney emphasized the importance of timely and precautionary measures during the next four weeks, while staff focuses on separating, testing and caring for exposed and symptomatic animals.

“Asymptomatic animals can still transmit the virus, if infected, and we urge all pet owners to take precautions to protect their furry friends and minimize community spread,” Harney said.

Tips for keeping pets safe and healthy

— Make sure pets are up to date on their vaccinations. Speak with your veterinarian if you are unsure what they need.

— Even if your dog shows no symptoms, please refrain from taking them to dog parks, doggie daycare or any public places where unknown dogs gather.

— If you must board your dog, ensure that the facility is taking all precautions to prevent disease spread, which includes requiring vaccinations to board at the facility.

Factors to remember

— A dog can be sick without showing symptoms for up to seven days, so foster dogs should be isolated from other pets for at least seven days after leaving the shelter.

— If your foster dog is already showing symptoms of a virus, you should isolate them at your home for three weeks.

— If you find a healthy, friendly dog in your neighborhood, to find their owner before bringing them to a shelter.

— Missing a pet or know someone who is? Check the Animal Foundation website to see if the pet is there. You can see all found animals here. If your pet is at the shelter, the foundation says it is willing to work with owners on reclaim fees if they cannot afford them. “Our goal is to reunite pets with their families whenever possible,” the website stated.

