As temps rise in Las Vegas Valley, county opens cooling stations
The expected high temperature is 106 for Las Vegas on Saturday and could even higher on Sunday, according to forecasts.
As temperatures heat up this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, Clark County has opened cooling stations in the area.
The stations, available to anyone in need of a respite from the heat, will be available through Sunday, according to the county.
Some stations are only available during daytime hours while others are open around the clock.
According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, the high temperature for Las Vegas was expected to be 106 on Saturday and could reach 107 on Sunday.
In addition to the locations listed below, cooling stations at numerous other libraries in Southern Nevada will be open until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Cooling stations include:
Las Vegas
- Pearson Community Center; 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd); 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday
- Courtyard Homeless Resource Center; 314 Foremaster Lane; open 24 hours daily
- The Salvation Army; 35 West Owens Avenue; open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
- Hollywood Recreation Center; 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.; (north of American Beauty Ave); open until 3 p.m. on Saturday
- Centennial Hills Library; 6711 N. Buffalo Dr., 89131; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Clark County Library; 1401 E. Flamingo Rd.; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
- East Las Vegas Library; 2851 E. Bonanza Rd.; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Enterprise Library; 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Rainbow Library; 3150 N. Buffalo Dr.; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Sahara West Library; 9600 W. Sahara Ave.; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Spring Valley Library; 4280 S. Jones Blvd.; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Summerlin Library; 1771 Inner Circle Dr.; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Sunrise Library; 5400 Harris Ave.; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
- West Charleston Library; 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
- West Las Vegas Library; 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Windmill Library; 7060 W. Windmill Ln.; open until 6 p.m. on Saturday; open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday
North Las Vegas
- Alexander Library; 1755 W. Alexander Rd. (west of N MLK Blvd); open until 6 p.m. on Saturday
Henderson
- James I. Gibson Library; 100 W. Lake Mead Pkwy; open until 5 p.m. on Saturday
- Paseo Verde Library; 280 S. Green Valley Pkwy; open until 5 p.m. on Saturday
- West Henderson Library; 3243 Bicentennial Pkwy; open until 5 p.m. on Saturday
- Green Valley Library; 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy, open until 5 p.m. on Saturday
Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.