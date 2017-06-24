ad-fullscreen
At least 1 wounded after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2017 - 11:57 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the northeast valley that left at least one person injured.

The shooting was called in about 11 a.m. Saturday near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Nellis boulevards. Metropolitan Police Lt. Mark Lourenco said injuries resulting from the shooting were not life-threatening.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

