At least 181 dead in Clark County’s record summer

Here’s what you should know about the most recent heat-related death report from the Clark County coroner’s office.

Dog returned to Las Vegas shelter for being ‘too boring’ gets brought back again

Tourists line up to take photographs at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign despite the heat on July 7, 2024, which became the hottest day in Las Vegas history, with temperatures reaching 120 degrees. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death toll from Las Vegas’ scorching summer has continued to rise: Heat has been a factor in at least 181 deaths this year, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The number released on Thursday represents a marked increase from the last report, which said 123 people had suffered a heat-related death this year. Total numbers are far from final. It can take up to 90 days to investigate the cause of the majority of deaths in Clark County.

It’s been a record summer in Southern Nevada, with Las Vegas reaching an all-time record of 120 degrees in July. Climate change has been the fuel of this abnormal summer, making temperatures five times more likely, according to science communications firm Climate Central.

The city’s nights are getting hotter than ever before, too, inhibiting the body’s ability to cool itself off at the end of the day.

“With the elevated temperatures we have seen over the past few months, it is imperative that people recognize the signs of heat illness,” Coroner Melanie Rouse said in a statement provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Additionally, individuals should be cautious of their exposure to the heat if they fall into a high-risk group that may be more susceptible to heat related illnesses.”

The total number of deaths where heat was declared a factor shot up to 309 from 169 from 2022 to 2023 — about an 80 percent increase when compared with the previous year, according to coroner’s office data.

Locally, efforts are ramping up to activate cooling centers when heat warnings are issued, and the Desert Research Institute’s Southern Nevada Heat Resilience Lab is working with public, private and nonprofit partners to brainstorm solutions for urban heat response.

What do the numbers show?

Of the 181 dead, the coroner’s office identified 145 whose families have been notified.

The median age of those who died is 61, though ages range from as young as 23 to as old as 94. Most of the younger people who died have a primary cause of death related to drugs or alcohol.

Drugs and alcohol, especially methamphetamine, were identified as the primary cause of about 50 of the deaths. A coroner’s office spokeswoman said drugs can make people more likely to not properly process extreme temperatures.

Preexisting conditions such as diabetes and heart disease can make people more vulnerable as well.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X. Staff writer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.