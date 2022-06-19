Atomic — tavern #00001 — celebrates 70 years — PHOTOS

Atomic Liquors, the renowned downtown Las Vegas watering hole, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this month. —

Kyle Weniger, former head brewer of Joseph James Brewing Co., left and Chris Gutierrez, Atomic Liquors general manager, right, pose for a photo with holding up their glasses of Joseph James Suave Felon #003 at Atomic Liquors, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Showgirl Troy Stern stops by Atomic Liquors before her gig, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Customers are seen at Atomic Liquors, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Adam Allen of Las Vegas drinks a glass of Joseph James Suave Felon #003 at Atomic Liquors, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Allen is the first customer who got Joseph James Suave Felon #003 after tapping. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Devin Costentine, Atomic Liquors lead bartender pours Joseph James Suave Felon #003 into a glass at Atomic Liquors, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A new tag of Joseph James Suave Felon #003 is seen at Atomic Liquors, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Devin Costentine, Atomic Liquors lead bartender, taps a keg of Joseph James Suave Felon #003 in the cooler at Atomic Liquors, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Atomic Liquors, the renowned downtown Las Vegas watering hole, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this month.

A weekend of friendly, boozy festivities kicked off Friday to honor the establishment given tavern license No. 00001 way back in 1952.

There will also be themed commemorative events, says general manager Chris Gutierrez, the power behind all the event planning.

“We’re celebrating our 70th anniversary as serving liquor here on Fremont Street. So we’re pretty excited,” Gutierrez said.

Atomic, as it’s casually called, is the oldest free-standing bar — meaning not located in a hotel or casino — in Las Vegas.

“Saturday, we’re doing a tribute to the famed Atomic Sour Saturday,” he said, noting that the puckery brews will be half price all day. Hot dogs also will be grilled on the patio for snacks.

An additional beery treat on Saturday was the tapping of a remnant keg of sour from the archives of Joseph James, a well-regarded local brewery that closed operations a couple of years ago.

Sunday’s plans involve a staff-included family dinner — a classic spaghetti with garlic bread and a glass of red wine for only $8.

“We’re trying to create a really cool family-feeling vibe,” said Gutierrez, who is looking forward to bar staff getting to break bread with customers.