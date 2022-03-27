ATV rider dies in crash with parked truck in northeast Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m. on Desert Edge Street, near North Lamb Boulevard and East Cartier Avenue.

A Las Vegas man riding an ATV died after crashing into a parked flatbed truck in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m. on Desert Edge Street, near North Lamb Boulevard and East Cartier Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers. The 57-year-old rider was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The man was riding a 2007 Polaris Sportsman ATV west on Ripple River Avenue heading toward the intersection with Desert Edge at high speed, Metro said in a press release. An unoccupied 1998 GMC truck was parked along a curb. The rider lost control while make a right turn at the intersection and collided with the flatbed of the truck causing the rider and ATV to be lodged underneath.

