Average Las Vegas gas price expected to keep rising
Las Vegas Valley gas price increases have slowed a bit, but remain in a upward trajectory, according to AAA.
Las Vegas Valley gas price increases have slowed a bit, but remain in a upward trajectory, according to AAA.com.
The average price for regular in the valley was $3.31 on Thursday, up a nickel a gallon from a week ago.
A month ago the average price was $2.97.
Nationally, the average price was $2.87 a gallon. All West Coast states and Illinois had the most expensive average, between $3.03 and $3.88.
Demand is the major reason behind the rise in prices, says AAA. Prices are expected to climb through the busy summer season, especially with the pent-up demand to get out and travel after a pandemic year.
A more expensive summer blend to control evaporation is also a factor.
The lowest Wednesday gas price in Las Vegas was $2.80 at Sam’s Club on South Pecos Road, according to GasBuddy.com. Several other stations were in a similar range.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.