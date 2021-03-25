Average Las Vegas gas price expected to keep rising

Las Vegas Valley gas price increases have slowed a bit, but remain in a upward trajectory, according to AAA.

Jack Alvarez pumps gas at Texaco gas station, on Decatur Avenue, on Monday, March, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The average price for regular in the valley was $3.31 on Thursday, up a nickel a gallon from a week ago.

A month ago the average price was $2.97.

Nationally, the average price was $2.87 a gallon. All West Coast states and Illinois had the most expensive average, between $3.03 and $3.88.

Demand is the major reason behind the rise in prices, says AAA. Prices are expected to climb through the busy summer season, especially with the pent-up demand to get out and travel after a pandemic year.

A more expensive summer blend to control evaporation is also a factor.

The lowest Wednesday gas price in Las Vegas was $2.80 at Sam’s Club on South Pecos Road, according to GasBuddy.com. Several other stations were in a similar range.

