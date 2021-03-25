51°F
Average Las Vegas gas price expected to keep rising

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2021 - 6:33 am
 
Jack Alvarez pumps gas at Texaco gas station, on Decatur Avenue, on Monday, March, 15, 2021, in ...
Jack Alvarez pumps gas at Texaco gas station, on Decatur Avenue, on Monday, March, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Valley gas price increases have slowed a bit, but remain in a upward trajectory, according to AAA.com.

The average price for regular in the valley was $3.31 on Thursday, up a nickel a gallon from a week ago.

A month ago the average price was $2.97.

Nationally, the average price was $2.87 a gallon. All West Coast states and Illinois had the most expensive average, between $3.03 and $3.88.

Demand is the major reason behind the rise in prices, says AAA. Prices are expected to climb through the busy summer season, especially with the pent-up demand to get out and travel after a pandemic year.

A more expensive summer blend to control evaporation is also a factor.

The lowest Wednesday gas price in Las Vegas was $2.80 at Sam’s Club on South Pecos Road, according to GasBuddy.com. Several other stations were in a similar range.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

