Bicycle crash with car leaves boy with life-threatening injuries

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

At around 9:45 p.m., a boy riding a bicycle on South Hollywood Boulevard, near Marlon Brando Avenue, drove into the path of a 2013 Nissan Altima, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Police did not suspect impairment from the Nissan driver who stayed at the scene.

