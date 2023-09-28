Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in southeast valley

The crash occurred Saturday night near South Nellis Boulevard and East Tropicana Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in southeast Las Vegas Valley.

At around 8:30 p.m. a man was riding a mountain bike on South Nellis Boulevard near East Tropicana Avenue when a 2014 Dodge Challenger struck the bicyclist from behind and then crashed into a fence and parked vehicle near Nellis and East Newton Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Dodge lost control while changing lanes to pass another vehicle, police said.

The bicyclist, identified by the coroner’s office as 32-year-old Nathan Miller, of Las Vegas, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Sunday morning.

Police said the driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.