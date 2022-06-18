84°F
Bicyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2022 - 10:02 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in northeast Las Vegas on Friday night.

A vehicle hit the bike around 9:20 p.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Pecos Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. John Campbell.

He said the boulevard was closed between Pecos and East Cheyenne Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

