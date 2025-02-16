56°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Black History Month Festival: Thousands celebrate community, more at Springs Preserve

The Second Baptist Church choir sing a gospel song for the crowd during the Black History Month ...
The Second Baptist Church choir sing a gospel song for the crowd during the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Headwear and other handmade items are available for purchase during the Black History Month Fes ...
Headwear and other handmade items are available for purchase during the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendee listen to the Second Baptist Church choir sing a gospel song during the Black History ...
Attendee listen to the Second Baptist Church choir sing a gospel song during the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Emcee "Sweet" Lou Collins welcomes the crowd during the Black History Month Festival ...
Emcee "Sweet" Lou Collins welcomes the crowd during the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees select hats to decorate in the "Make your own Kufi hat" room during the Bla ...
Attendees select hats to decorate in the "Make your own Kufi hat" room during the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees decorate hats in the "Make your own Kufi hat" room during the Black History ...
Attendees decorate hats in the "Make your own Kufi hat" room during the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Ensemble performs the Black National Anthem to open the Black Hi ...
The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Ensemble performs the Black National Anthem to open the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Ensemble performs the Black National Anthem to open the Black Hi ...
The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Ensemble performs the Black National Anthem to open the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees receive "Because We Matter" t-shirts during the Black History Month Festiva ...
Attendees receive "Because We Matter" t-shirts during the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees have their portraits dawn by a caricature artist during the Black History Month Festi ...
Attendees have their portraits dawn by a caricature artist during the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees enjoy a cooking demonstration by The Edible Brunch during the Black History Month Fes ...
Attendees enjoy a cooking demonstration by The Edible Brunch during the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los A ...
Jimmy Kimmel to park politics during Las Vegas event
Petroglyphs in the Gold Butte National Monument on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Logandale, Nevad ...
Nevada lawmakers slam Trump admin’s review of national monuments
Henderson police Chief Thedrick Andres speaks during an interview in Henderson in April 2019. ( ...
In and out: Henderson has history of pushing out police chiefs
Police vehicle lights. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Woman shot dead in vehicle near downtown Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2025 - 6:08 pm
 

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Joanne Campbell looks forward to coming to the Black History Month Festival every year at Springs Preserve.

“It’s always nice,” said Campbell early Saturday afternoon while an artist drew a caricature of her and one of her grandsons. “It’s nice and peaceful. I like to see the history of our town and I love, of course, the eatery.”

Campbell and her two grandsons, Isaiah, 15, and Spencer, 9, were three of the thousands expected to attend Saturday’s festival, now in its 16th year.

Saturday morning, organizer Corey Enus, who’s helped put the event on for all of its 16 years, said he expected close to 4,000 people to attend.

“This event is a labor of love,” Enus said. “It’s a great opportunity for all of us to come out and entertain while also celebrating the contributions of African Americans. The fact that all these people show up proves there’s value in this event.”

The weather was in full cooperation Saturday, as temperatures hovered in the 60s and bright sunshine blanketed the spacious and pristine Springs Preserve outdoor desert landscape.

The day started with the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Ensemble performing the Black National Anthem, also known as “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the song written by former NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900.

Vendor booths dotted the campus, some selling colorful outfits and others offering face-painting. At lunchtime, the food area was packed. The Southern BBQ Pit customer line was about 50 deep.

‘Black history is American history’

Steps away at the We in the Kitchen Food Truck, it was the same story as festival-goers waited patiently to order.

“We started out with about 300 hundred people our first year,” Enus said. “We’re proud of this event. To me, Black history is American history. A lot of (Black) people helped shaped this city, which is one of the most vibrant cities in the entire world.”

Around the grounds, dozens of posters commemorating this year’s “African Americans and labor” theme could be seen.

One highlighted Michael Crome, the Las Vegas Raiders’ chief financial officer. Another noted James McMillan, Nevada’s first Black dentist.

“We stand on the shoulders of a lot of giants,” Enus said. “Without them, what we have today wouldn’t be possible. There was a time in Las Vegas when African Americans weren’t allowed to walk through the front doors of the hotels here.”

For Isaiah, who goes to Sunrise Mountain High School, he was most excited about being in nature at the Springs Preserve campus.

He also said he knows how important it is to celebrate Black History Month.

“To me, Black history is power,” he said. “Besides that, I think just being able to be together as a community is a great thing.”

A few minutes before Campbell and her grandsons sat for their caricatures, the preserve’s amphitheater area was brought to life by the Second Baptist Church choir, which performed some soulful renditions that had some in the audience on their feet dancing.

Hattie Canty, the late labor activist who became the first Black female president of the Culinary Local 226 union, was recognized Saturday as this year’s honoree.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES