84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local

Black Lives Matter peaceful protest in Las Vegas appears over

By Mick Akers and Shea Johnson Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2020 - 7:12 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2020 - 12:10 am

A Black Lives Matter protest that began near UNLV on Tuesday night and lasted nearly five hours ended peacefully for the first time in five straight days of demonstrations in Las Vegas.

Protesters began gathering around the university at 7 p.m.; shortly before midnight, they had left area peacefully.

It was a welcome contrast to protests over the past four nights that each ended in violence. At the tail end of the protests on Monday night, a Metropolitan Police Department officer was shot in the head and critically injured outside of Circus Circus, and an armed man was fatally shot by police downtown.

11:52 p.m.

A peaceful end

Protesters have dispersed. Fewer than 20 remain, heading toward the boulevard.

Police loading up and leaving while thing were escalating was a positive move, and it paid off in no arrests, no injuries and no property destruction.

– James Schaeffer and Mick Akers

11:35 p.m.

To the Strip

A majority of the group has left, but the remaining protesters are heading toward Las Vegas Boulevard.

A black marcher and a black police officer discuss their experiences while the group moves toward the Strip.

“It’s my business to help my people,” the protester said. “How are you going to help my people?”

James Schaeffer and Mick Akers

11:22 p.m.

Many police vehicles leave

Demonstrators asked the police to take a knee with them. Officers responded by loading up and leaving, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, while protesters chant, “go home!”

Seven or eight squad cars left the parking lot, but there is still about the same number of police vehicles in the street on Harmon Avenue behind the protesters on the sidewalk.

Things seem calm.

Mick Akers and Shea Johnson

11:11 p.m.

7-Eleven standoff

About 70 protesters gathered outside a7-Eleven. There’s a heavy police presence, but no dispersal orders.

“There is no riot here,” the protesters chant. “Why are you in riot gear?”

– Shea Johnson and Mick Akers

11 p.m.

Tension rising

It got eerily quiet as the police presence increased at Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue, with a few sporadic chants and the hum of a chopper. Things grew tense as SWAT lined up in the center lane.

Shea Johnson and Mick Akers

10:38 p.m.

‘Walk with us’

Protesters chanted, “Walk with us,” while passing a line of police officers. The officers did not respond.

Mick Akers

10:25 p.m.

SWAT arrives

More law enforcement, including the SWAT team, rushed to the area on Flamingo Road, heading west from Maryland Parkway, after the protester was detained.

Mick Akers

10:25 p.m.

Protester apprehended

Tensions rose as a protester was apprehended by police. The protester appeared to run from officers before they pinned him to the ground in front of a gas station and handcuffed him.

Officers began putting on masks after the man was detained.

Mick Akers

10:20 p.m.

Help from police

When a protester lost a piece of his vape pen, officers walked over with a light to help him find it.

“Oh hey, awesome!” the marcher exclaimed.

James Schaeffer

10:08 p.m.

Take a knee

The protesters took a knee outside Greenspun Hall at UNLV, chanting to passing cars.

Mick Akers

9:43 p.m.

‘Let her go’

A woman in a red SUV stopped across from protesters in the middle of Paradise Road, south of Harmon Avenue, and got out of her vehicle. A Metro officer pulled up behind her on a motorcycle and was met with chants of, “Let her go,” from the protesters.

He did, and they cheered. Now the group is in a parking lot outside of CVS at Paradise and Harmon.

Shea Johnson

9:10 p.m.

Changing course

The group crossed Harmon Avenue and stopped in the CVS parking lot.

Things remained peaceful, but the move deviated from the group’s initial planned path.

James Schaeffer

9 p.m.

Pause for prayers

The group, which has grown to at least 200 protesters, stopped for a moment of prayer at their original meeting place.

They took a moment of silence before praying.

“My people are sick and we’re tired,” one protester said. “We’re dying every (day), God. We are sick and we are tired of being killed.”

Mick Akers and Erik Verduzco

8:55 p.m.

‘I can’t breathe’

Protesters stopped near Get Booked, 4640 Paradise Road, to kneel and chant.

The group knelt along the sidewalks as one protester lay facedown in the street.

“I can’t breathe,” the group chanted, followed by, “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

Mick Akers

8:45 p.m.

‘Can you hear us now????’

Briana Mottley, 25, was holding a sign that read, “Can you hear us now????”

Mottley said she felt compelled to do more than just post on social media and decided to protest as a means to take her activism a step further.

“We can scream and shout as much as we want, but we also have to put action behind it however we can,” she said, including by speaking up when one sees injustice and becoming an informed and active voter.

“It’s no longer OK to be quiet,” she added.

Moriah Rosser, 29, agreed.

The way forward isn’t violence, Rosser said, but political activism.

And both women said it was important to support businesses with shared values while rejecting those without them.

“We’ve got to hit them in the pocketbook because that’s the only way they’ll listen,” Mottley said.

Shea Johnson

8:30 p.m.

Keeping the peace

As the group of about 150 demonstrators made a loop around University Center Drive, Tropicana Avenue, Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue, keeping it peaceful and organized, dozens of law enforcement officers flanked the group, driving within a few feet of them on the road.

Protesters kept things cordial and lawful, chanting various social justice rights themes, respecting property and business on the route.

A Metro motorcycle officer showed them the same courtesy, stopping traffic for a group of eight people who were on the east side of University Center, allowing them to cross and join the group.

Mick Akers

8:14 p.m.

Passing out water

A car stopped on Paradise Road with cases of water to give to protesters.

— Mick Akers

8:10 p.m.

Turning around

The group of about 100 protesters has turned around and are heading south on University Center Drive, across from the Thomas & Mack Center.

— Shea Johnson

7:52 p.m.

On the move

The march has begun northbound on Paradise Road. The crowd is chanting and is peaceful so far.

— James Schaeffer

7:40 p.m.

Avoiding the boulevard

Metro officers stressed to the protesters they are working to cooperate with them. The officer mentioned last night’s shootings as something he seeks to avoid tonight. The protesters concurred and said they are looking to avoid Las Vegas Boulevard tonight.

— James Schaeffer

7:38 p.m.

‘Very tragic’

Christopher Reardanz, 34, held a sign with a group of about 30 others near Paradise Road and Naples Drive by UNLV, protesting systemic racism and the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

“Unfortunately, it was very tragic what did occur last night,” he said about two shootings the night before, “but I want everyone to know that the people that peacefully protest and the people that incite violence are two different groups of people.”

He vowed to continue to protest for justice as he awaits other officers involved in Floyd’s killing to also be criminally charged.

— Shea Johnson

7:29 p.m.

Police talk to protesters

Metropolitan Police Department officers are talking with the crowd of protesters, saying if they feel people joining the march whose message isn’t representing their message, to let them know.

— Mick Akers

7:23 p.m.

Group growing

A group of about 30 protesters have gathered at Paradise Road and Naples Drive, holding up signs. Group looks likely to grow.

— Shea Johnson

7:05 p.m.

Protesters gather

Black Lives Matter marchers have gathered at University Center and Naples drives.

— James Schaeffer

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police identify officer shot during protest
Las Vegas police identify officer shot during protest
2
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
3
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
4
What’s reopening in Las Vegas? Updated for outdoors, churches, museums
What’s reopening in Las Vegas? Updated for outdoors, churches, museums
5
Night of protests ends in violence in Las Vegas
Night of protests ends in violence in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Rebel store looted
The manager of a Rebel gas station talks about looting at the Tropicana and Koval store over the weekend. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street Experience is counting down to reopening - Video
A countdown clock is running for the reopening of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CrossFit Apollo reopens after COVID-19 shutdown - Video
CrossFit Apollo gym co-owner and a member talk about their first day back, Friday, May 29, 2020, after gyms and fitness centers were closed during the coronavirus shutdown. (Glenn Puit and Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gym owner Rob Martinez talks about reopening.
Rob Martinez, owner of The Gym Las Vegas, talks about reopening his gym under Phase Two of Nevada's reopening plan. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas gyms reopen.
Desiree Ford talks about getting back to the gym after Nevada moves into Phase Two of its reopening plan. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CrossFit gym reopens
Chad Cole, co-owner of CrossFit Apollo, talks about the reopening of his gym as Nevada moves into Phase Two. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MountainView Hospital protest
Nurses at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas hold a protest Thursday morning over what they say are planned layoffs and pay cuts by the hospital’s owner, HCA Healthcare. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 testing site moves to UNLV Tropicana parking garage - Video
New Clark County COVID-19 testing site at UNLV Tropicana Avenue parking garage opens Wednesday and includes pediatric and walk-up testing. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas - Video
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka confirmed a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway just before 9 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas man runs 100-mile marathon for veterans on Memorial Day - Video
Pete Madredes ran a 100-mile marathon at Exploration Peak Park in Las Vegas to raise money for Mission 22, a nonprofit that supports veterans with mental illness. He started Sunday morning, May 24, and ended Memorial Day morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
The Neon Museum reopened Friday night, May 22, after it shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working at home with kids
Educators Jessica Houchins and Christopher Houchins discuss their work life merged with their parenting life during quarantine, at their home in Henderson on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6.5 earthquake in western Nevada - Video
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake damaged U.S. Highway 95, which was closed west of Tonopah near Coaldale, on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Department)
Southern Nevada Health District discusses contact tracing
Devin Raman, senior disease investigator at SNHD, explains how contact tracing works, noting how local clusters of disease are tracked.
Cowabunga Bay Prepares For Patrons
The management and staff at Cowabunga Bay in hopes of opening soon are implementing coronavirus safety measures to ensure patrons are happy and safe.
Pickleball courts coming to Sunset Park - Video
Clark County officials broke ground Tuesday on a championship pickleball tournament complex at Sunset Park, expected to open by next spring. (Clark County)
Great-grandmother meets great-granddaughter through window
A global pandemic couldn't keep June Watkins from meeting her 1-month-old great-granddaughter, even if it had to be through a window. Christie Jensen, the baby's mother, brought together four generations of women with her mother, DeeDee Jensen, when they brought the baby to meet Watkins for the first time ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.
Firefighters deliver free pizza to coronavirus testers - VIDEO
The Professional Firefighters of Nevada delivered free pizza and soft drinks to Nevada National Guard members and health care workers who are performing COVID-19 testing at the UNLV School of Medicine. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash - VIDEO
One person died at University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash at West Russell and South Fort Apache roads, Thursday morning, May 7. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
Greg Zanis, the cross maker, has died - VIDEO
Greg Zanis was the Illinois carpenter who built and erected the 58 simple white crosses in the shadow of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign that turned into a focal point for a city’s grief after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017. He died on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors, people with disabilities getting special shopping hour at Costco - VIDEO
Costco will implement new rules Monday that, in addition to requiring face masks, will allow seniors 60 and older to shop from 9-10 a.m. weekdays. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis students celebrate senior prom with parade - VIDEO
Desert Oasis High School’s senior prom was supposed to be held Saturday, but it was canceled when schools statewide were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Allegiant Air employees deliver snacks and drinks to food pantry - VIDEO
Allegiant Air donated food items to the Vegas Community Pantry in Las Vegas. The snack and drinks are commissary items that Allegiant planned to serve to passengers who were flying to Las Vegas for March Madness. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Health care workers protest over unsafe working conditions - VIDEO
Healthcare workers from Service Employees International Union (SEIU) gather at Southern Hills Hospital to protest unsafe working conditions at Las Vegas HCA-affiliated hospitals and demand that OSHA intervene. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 Q&A - VIDEO
You had questions, and we've got the answers! Renee Summerour sits down with Dr. Brian Labus, epidemiologist with the UNLV School of Public Health and member of the governor's medical advisory team, and RJ health reporter Mary Hynes to answer viewer questions regarding the coronavirus spread in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal) THIS WEEK WE COVERED A LOT OF TOPICS: 1. POSTPONED MEDICAL/DENTAL PROCEDURES 2. GOV. SISOLASK ANNOUNCES TO EXTEND STAY-AT-HOME ORDER 3. THIS THE STAY AT HOME ORDER PART OF THE "ROAD TO RECOVERY PLAN"? 4. WILL THERE BE A MASK REQUIREMENT STATEWIDE? 5. DOES WEATHER PLAN A ROLE IN THE SPREAD OF COVID-19? 6. WHERE IS NEVADA THIS WEEK ON ANTIBODY TESTING? 7. MYTH: AIR CONDITIONER CAN CAUSE CORONAVIRUS 8. IS IT SAFE TO GO BACK OUTSIDE? BEACHES? HIKING? ETC?
Fire at strip mall in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
Firefighters battle a blaze at Nellis Plaza at 1000 N. Nellis Blvd. in east Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST