Black Lives Matter protest continues near UNLV — LIVESTREAM

A Black Lives Matter protest continues near UNLV on Tuesday night, the fifth straight day of demonstrations in Las Vegas.

People march during the Black Lives Matter protest Tuesday, June 2, 2020, near the UNLV campus in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters tell Las Vegas police officers where they intend to go during a Black Lives Matter protest at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police speak with protesters to determine the route of the protest during a Black Lives Matter protest at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A small group of protesters showed up near UNLV where a planned Black Lives Matter march was scheduled to take place Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Mick Akers / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People gather for the Black Lives Matter protest Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at East Naples and University Center drives in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police buses arrive at UNLV ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Black Lives Matter protest is underway near UNLV on Tuesday night, the fifth straight day of demonstrations in Las Vegas.

A Twitter account, which has since been deleted, claimed there would be a peaceful protest around the university from 7 to 10 p.m.

Despite calls for peace, protests over the past four nights have each turned violent after night fell. At the tail end of the protests on Monday night, a Metropolitan Police Department officer was shot in the head and critically injured outside of Circus Circus, and an armed man was fatally shot by police downtown.

Metro officers are working with #BlackLivesMatter marchers on the route tonight. It seems like they will be doing a loop from Tropicana to Flamingo starting at Naples. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/iF695CO2n7 — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) June 3, 2020

8:45 p.m.

‘Can you hear us now????’

Briana Mottley, 25, was holding a sign that read, “Can you hear us now????”

Mottley said she felt compelled to do more than just post on social media and decided to protest as a means to take her activism a step further.

“We can scream and shout as much as we want, but we also have to put action behind it however we can,” she said, including by speaking up when one sees injustice and becoming an informed and active voter.

“It’s no longer OK to be quiet,” she added.

Moriah Rosser, 29, agreed.

The way forward isn’t violence, Rosser said, but more so political activism, pointing to how apathy can lead to a president like Donald Trump.

And both women said it was important to support businesses with shared values while rejecting those without them.

“We’ve got to hit them in the pocketbook because that’s the only way they’ll listen,” Mottley said.

– Keeping the peace

As the group of about 150 demonstrators made a loop around University Center Drive, Tropicana Avenue, Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue, keeping it peaceful and organized, dozens of law enforcement officers flanked the group, driving within a few feet of them on the road.

As the group vowed ahead of the march, they kept things cordial and lawful, chanting various social justice rights themes, respecting property and business on the route.

A Metro motorcycle officer showed them the same courtesy, stopping traffic for a group of eight people who were on the east side of University Center, allowing them to cross and join the group.

– Mick Akers

8:14 p.m.

Passing out water

A car stopped on Paradise Road with cases of water to give to protesters.

— Mick Akers

8:10 p.m.

Turning around

The group of about 100 protesters has turned around and are heading south on University Center Drive, across from the Thomas & Mack Center.

— Shea Johnson

7:52 p.m.

On the move

The march has begun northbound on Paradise Road. The crowd is chanting and is peaceful so far.

— James Schaeffer

7:40 p.m.

Avoiding the boulevard

Metro officers stressed to the protesters they are working to cooperate with them. The officer mentioned last night’s shootings as something he seeks to avoid tonight. The protesters concurred and said they are looking to avoid Las Vegas Boulevard tonight.

— James Schaeffer

7:38 p.m.

‘Very tragic’

Christopher Reardanz, 34, held a sign with a group of about 30 others near Paradise Road and Naples Drive by UNLV, protesting systemic racism and the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

“Unfortunately, it was very tragic what did occur last night,” he said about two shootings the night before, “but I want everyone to know that the people that peacefully protest and the people that incite violence are two different groups of people.”

He vowed to continue to protest for justice as he awaits other officers involved in Floyd’s killing to also be criminally charged.

— Shea Johnson

7:29 p.m.

Police talk to protesters

Metropolitan Police Department officers are talking with the crowd of protesters, saying if they feel people joining the march whose message isn’t representing their message, to let them know.

— Mick Akers

7:23 p.m.

Group growing

A group of about 30 protesters have gathered at Paradise Road and Naples Drive, holding up signs. Group looks likely to grow.

— Shea Johnson

7:05 p.m.

Protesters gather

Black Lives Matter marchers have gathered at University Center and Naples drives.

— James Schaeffer

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.