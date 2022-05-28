93°F
Blooms, bees, green join sandstone this time of year at Red Rock — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2022 - 4:07 pm
 
A hummingbird gathers nectar from a Utah agave bloom at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservati ...
A hummingbird gathers nectar from a Utah agave bloom at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jimson weed blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, i ...
Jimson weed blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Silver cholla blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 202 ...
A Silver cholla blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Silver cholla blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 202 ...
A Silver cholla blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Silver cholla blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 202 ...
A Silver cholla blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Silver cholla blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 202 ...
A Silver cholla blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A tree catches the morning light at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, M ...
A tree catches the morning light at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A tree catches the morning light at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, M ...
A tree catches the morning light at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Apache Plume blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, ...
Apache Plume blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Apache Plume blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, ...
Apache Plume blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Banana Yucca plant past its blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Frida ...
A Banana Yucca plant past its blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Black Carpenter Bee gathers pollen at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Frida ...
A Black Carpenter Bee gathers pollen at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fuzzy seeds of a creosote bush at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May ...
Fuzzy seeds of a creosote bush at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Desert Marigold blooms along the side of the road at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservatio ...
A Desert Marigold blooms along the side of the road at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Willow Springs at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in La ...
Willow Springs at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Desert Globe Mallow at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, ...
Desert Globe Mallow at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Desert willow blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, ...
Desert willow blooms at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A bee gathers pollen from a Utah agave bloom at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area ...
A bee gathers pollen from a Utah agave bloom at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Despite its name, it’s not all just rocks this time of year at Red Rock Natural Conservation Area.

Spring brings forth the other items of Mother Nature, including flowers and insects, at the 197,000-acre park managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer L.E. Baskow caught images of lush greenery in normally dry gulches, blooming flowers and insects when he visited on Friday.

Just 30 minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip, the park offers an opportunity to experience the natural wonders of the Mohave Desert.

Red- and cream-colored sandstone cliffs are the area’s most impressive features, but the wonders of nature can be observed in small things as well — such as a bee pollinating a flower, the golden bloom of a Silver cholla or a hummingbird gathering nectar from a Utah agave bloom.

Hikers can scramble across fossilized sand dunes, explore recesses between the rocks, climb sheer rock walls, or just enjoy the scenic beauty along the road. The world-class climbing area offers a challenge for many.

Just a reminder, a reservation is needed to tour the popular 13-mile scenic loop. The park includes more than 30 miles of hiking trails.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

