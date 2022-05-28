Blooms, bees, green join sandstone this time of year at Red Rock — PHOTOS
Despite its name, it’s not all just rocks this time of year at Red Rock Natural Conservation Area.
Spring brings forth the other items of Mother Nature, including flowers and insects, at the 197,000-acre park managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer L.E. Baskow caught images of lush greenery in normally dry gulches, blooming flowers and insects when he visited on Friday.
Just 30 minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip, the park offers an opportunity to experience the natural wonders of the Mohave Desert.
Red- and cream-colored sandstone cliffs are the area’s most impressive features, but the wonders of nature can be observed in small things as well — such as a bee pollinating a flower, the golden bloom of a Silver cholla or a hummingbird gathering nectar from a Utah agave bloom.
Hikers can scramble across fossilized sand dunes, explore recesses between the rocks, climb sheer rock walls, or just enjoy the scenic beauty along the road. The world-class climbing area offers a challenge for many.
Just a reminder, a reservation is needed to tour the popular 13-mile scenic loop. The park includes more than 30 miles of hiking trails.
