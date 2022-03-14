Blue Bell Ice Cream returns to Las Vegas, Henderson

What better way to enjoy the warmer weather than with a scoop of ice cream.

Blue Bell Ice Cream delivery trucks are lined up to pick up product at the Blue Bell transfer station in Las Vegas in 2014. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning in March to stores in Las Vegas and Henderson. (Blue Bell Ice Cream)

Blue Bell Creameries products will be returning to stores on March 28.

A ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. March 30 at the company’s new branch distribution facility, 51 Conestoga Way in Henderson.

The event is open to the public, which includes a tour of the 14,000-square-foot facility, and free ice cream samples will be available.

“We are excited to bring our ice cream to the Las Vegas area,” Las Vegas branch manager Randy Murley said. “We have been here for the past few months preparing for the grand opening, and everyone has been so welcoming.”

The company will host several sampling events in March and April at Las Vegas and Henderson grocery stores.

“We do not produce any products at this facility, but we do have a cold storage that houses all of the delicious ice cream that will be delivered to local stores very soon,” Murley said.