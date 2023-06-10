91°F
Local

Body found by hiker on Bears Best Trail in south Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2023 - 4:34 pm
 
Updated June 10, 2023 - 5:02 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A body was found Saturday by a hiker walking on the Bears Best Trail in south Summerlin.

Las Vegas police received a call about the discovery at 1:35 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco. The department’s search and rescue team was helping to reach and extract the body.

The dead person was located about four miles up the trail, Lourenco said, but nothing appeared outwardly suspicious about the body.

The Bears Best Trailhead is in west Las Vegas at 4389 S. Town Center, south of Flamingo Road.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

