Body found near Boulder Islands at Lake Mead
Park service authorities said the body was found near where a woman was reported missing last week.
A body was found at Lake Mead, the National Park Service said Wednesday morning.
The Clark County coroner’s office had not yet identified the person, who was found near the Boulder Islands.
A woman identified only as “Lily,” believed to be a 22-year-old from Boulder City, was reported missing Thursday after she was with a man on a jet ski when they both went into the water at 6:15 a.m., officials said at the time. While the man resurfaced, the woman had not been found.
