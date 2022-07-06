Body found near Boulder Islands at Lake Mead

Park service authorities said the body was found near where a woman was reported missing last week.

A boater looks to another sunken boat revealed on shore as the water level continues to decline near Boulder Beach at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch are seeking information from the public to help identify and locate a missing Boulder City woman. (National Park Service)

A body was found at Lake Mead, the National Park Service said Wednesday morning.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not yet identified the person, who was found near the Boulder Islands.

Park service authorities said the body was found near where a woman was reported missing last week.

A woman identified only as “Lily,” believed to be a 22-year-old from Boulder City, was reported missing Thursday after she was with a man on a jet ski when they both went into the water at 6:15 a.m., officials said at the time. While the man resurfaced, the woman had not been found.

