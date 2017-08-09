Body of a man who went missing at Lake Mead in July is recovered

The body of a 42-year-old Las Vegas man who went missing while swimming at Lake Mead July 30 was recovered Tuesday.

Two men were swimming about 10:45 a.m. on July 30 from a boat on Lake Mead near Hoover Dam, Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

Volunteers on a National Park Service boat in the area saw the men struggling to swim to shore and were able to rescue one of them. The other man went underwater before he could be reached, Vanover said.

The National Park Service, Hoover Dam police, Metropolitan Police Department air and dive teams, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Earth Resource Group were involved in the search.

