Body of drowned man found at Lake Mohave

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2022 - 6:42 pm
 
Lake Mohave (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lake Mohave (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Park rangers found the body of a drowned man Saturday at Lake Mead National Recreational Area.

The 44-year-old man was found around 11 a.m. near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave, according to the National Park Service.

On Friday around 2 p.m., a witness called 911 saying a man was seen struggling in the water while trying to swim back to his boat. The man was not wearing a personal flotation device and could not get to life jackets that were thrown overboard by people on the boat, according to the Park Service.

A Park Service dive team searched the area until heavy winds Friday night suspended the search. Rescue efforts resumed Saturday morning.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

