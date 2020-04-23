Boulder City boutique owner offers free self-care kits for essential workers

Bryce McCandless, a staff member at the Las Vegas Council of the Boy Scouts, sorts through donations at a "no touch" drive through food drive for the Salvation Army Southern Nevada at their offices on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Boutique owner Heather Marianna offers free self-care kits for essential workers. (Beauty Kitchen Boutique)

Canned foods were some of the donated items during the Las Vegas Council of the Boy Scouts' "no touch" drive through food drive for the Salvation Army Southern Nevada at their offices on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas Council of the Boy Scouts employees receive a donation during their "no touch" drive through food drive for the Salvation Army Southern Nevada at their offices on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Las Vegas Council of the Boy Scouts host a “no touch” drive through food drive for the Salvation Army Southern Nevada at their offices on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A donator and his son salute the Las Vegas Council of the Boy Scouts as the organization hosts a "no touch" drive through food drive for the Salvation Army Southern Nevada at their offices on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Naveld Amigon, a staff member at the Las Vegas Council of the Boy Scouts, begins to sort a donation to the council's "no touch" drive through food drive for the Salvation Army Southern Nevada at their offices on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas Council of the Boy Scouts staff member Josh Fisher, left, receives a donation as Naveld Amigon, another staff member, right, gives the donator a bag of Boy Scouts popcorn at a "no touch" drive through food drive for the Salvation Army Southern Nevada at their offices on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas Council of the Boy Scouts staff members Josh Fisher, left, and Naveld Amigon, right, sort through a donation at a "no touch" drive through food drive for the Salvation Army Southern Nevada at their offices on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Boutique owner offers free self-care kits for essential workers

Heather Marianna, owner of the all-natural beauty and skin care product line Beauty Kitchen Boutique in Boulder City, is offering free self-care kits to essential workers including first responders, health care workers, and those who work in food service, pharmacies, transportation, warehouses and other fields.

Marianna, who fans may know from the Bravo television show “Tour Group,” Oxygen’s “My Super Shopping Addiction” and MTV’s “Teen Mom OG,” is preparing 200 kits for essential workers to pick up next Wednesday.

“Anybody who is currently working right now is risking not only their own life, but the lives of their family members as well. I am in absolute awe of the incredibly selfless acts of all essential workers, many of which make minimum wage or not much more,” says Marianna. “It’s my way of thanking them and encouraging them to still take care of themselves, both mentally and physically.”

Her kits, which she values at $150, include antibacterial hand and body soap, an all-purpose cleaner spray, body scrub, hand sanitizer and gift certificates, including $50 from Simply Radiant, a heated workout at Hot Worx and a yoga or Pilates class from The Studio Boulder City.

Essential workers interested in claiming a kit can receive one curbside at Beauty Kitchen Boutique (501 Nevada Way, Suite 5), starting at 11 a.m. April 29 with a recent pay stub or valid work badge to prove employment.

”I wanted to show my appreciation to these front-line heroes by treating them to wellness essentials they can use to stay safe and detox from everything going on in the world right now,” Marianna says.

Boy Scouts collect food for the Salvation Army

The Las Vegas Area Council of the Boy Scouts hosted its first weekly food drive to help Salvation Army Southern Nevada on Wednesday.

The Boy Scouts, who have an annual food drive for the nonprofit in the fall, began the “Scouting for Food Drive 2.0” to help the organization’s food pantries.

Donations of boxed ready-to-cook meals, canned meats, vegetables, fruit, peanut butter and jelly, pastas and jarred or canned sauce and other items will be delivered to the Salvation Army’s Henderson Food Pantry. The nonprofit’s Pahrump and Mesquite pantries will also receive food as needed.

The “no touch” drop-off food drive will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Las Vegas Council offices, 7220 S. Paradise Road.

“I think what Boy Scouts do for the Salvation Army and the families we help is simply amazing,” said Major Randy Kinnamon, Clark County commander for the organization. “It is wonderful that in this time of crisis for our valley residents, the Scouts have found a creative way to build upon our already strong partnership, assisting us in ‘Doing the Most Good’ for those we serve.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.