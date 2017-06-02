Boulder City city manager submits resignation

City Manager David Fraser listens to a staff presentation on a code amendment to prohibit marijuana establishments in the city during Tuesday's City Council meeting. Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City could lose its second executive this year next week.

City Manager J. David Fraser has submitted his resignation.

The City Council will consider whether to approve a separation agreement with Fraser at its Tuesday meeting or simply terminate his employment. Either action will take a majority vote by council members.

Fraser, 50, began serving as city manager in January 2013. He could not be reached for comment.

Councilman Duncan McCoy said he had not spoken with Fraser since he submitted his resignation, but McCoy believed Fraser’s decision might be linked to a critical job evaluation he received in September.

“I know that he’s talked to a couple city councilmen who apparently have some issue with his work experience,” McCoy said. “Sometimes he doesn’t move as fast on the things that I think are important, though I’m not sure those are grounds for precipitous action… He works for all of us as we’re sitting as a group.”

Councilman Cam Walker said he’s concerned with Fraser’s communication with the council and public. Recently, it’s been about the city’s rising utility rates.

Walker said it was important to discuss Fraser’s resignation on Tuesday, because the city manager’s contract prevents the council from terminating his employment for six months after the June 13 election.

“I look forward to having an open and public discussion,” Walker said.

Fraser’s contract stipulates that he’ll receive a lump sum payment equal to six months compensation if terminated. He made close to $216,000 in pay and benefits last year, according to Transparent Nevada.

The City Clerk’s Office is requesting the City Council appoint an acting city manager on Tuesday. The chosen employee’s base salary would be increased to almost $151,000 while a new city manager is found.

City Attorney Dave Olsen is also expected to leave next month.

The City Council approved a separation agreement with him in March. Olsen, who has been city attorney since 1999, will leave the position on June 30.

Olsen said he was asked to resign after meeting with Mayor Rod Woodbury and Councilman Cam Walker in February, the Boulder City Review reported.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.