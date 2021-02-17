Boulder City postpones COVID vaccines for those 65-69

The city was the first Southern Nevada jurisdiction to announce eligibility for that age group in late January. But days later, the city announced the plan was on hold.

People line up for COVID-19 vaccines at Western High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Boulder City has postponed offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents between the ages of 65 and 69, citing supply issues.

It had planned to be the first Southern Nevada jurisdiction to provide doses for that age group when it was announced on Jan. 28 in a press release. But on Feb. 1., the city posted a note on the city’s website stating the city was notified the scheduled allotment was decreased and “lane 2 has been postponed to a later date.”

It stressed that its clinics are for Boulder City residents only.

“Based on the allotment the city receives, we remain focused on the 70+ community,” said Boulder City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante, confirming the change.

Residents may call Boulder City Parks and Recreation at 702 293-9256 from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday to request an appointment. Residents must speak to a scheduler to make an appointment and are asked not to leave messages.

Those without an appointment will be turned away from the clinic, according to the release.

Clinics are held at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., and the Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd. There is no charge for vaccinations.