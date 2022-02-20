Boulder City resident dies in airplane crash

The crash was reported at 1:30 p.m. at the Triangle Airpark in White Hills, Ariz., near U.S. Highway 93.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A Boulder City resident, who was piloting a small airplane, died after the aircraft went down Saturday afternoon at a nearby Arizona airport.

Richard Dennis Moynihan, 73, was the lone occupant of the single-engine Vans Aircraft RV-7A model, said the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash was reported about 1:30 p.m. at the Triangle Airpark in White Hills, Ariz., near U.S. Highway 93, officials said.

The cause was unknown as of Sunday, the FAA said.

The airport is about 70 driving miles southeast of Las Vegas.

The investigation, which was ongoing Sunday, was being conducted by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

FAA records show that Moynihan’s experience dates back at least until 1982, when he acquired a flight instructor certificate. In 2019, he obtained an inspection certificate for an “experimental aircraft” like the one he was flying Saturday, which has room for one passenger, records show.

Vans Aircraft planes sells aircraft kits that can be assembled elsewhere, according to its website.

Additional details, including the flight’s origin, were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.