Boulder City school goes on lockdown after fake 911 call

Boulder City High School was on a short lockdown Wednesday after police received what they described as a “spoofed” call about a gunman at the school.

Dispatchers got the call at 9:09 a.m., supposedly from a teacher hiding from the gunman, according to a news release from the Boulder City city manager’s office.

“The school was locked-down and our on-site School Resource Officer followed our immediate action training and protocols and went into active shooter response. In less than 90 seconds, strike teams consisting of multiples officers were deployed inside the school,” Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea said in the release.

“Our teams advanced throughout the building and found no evidence of any threat. We later learned that a neighboring school outside our jurisdiction received a similar call just moments after we received ours.”

The lockdown lasted less than 45 minutes, the release said.

Spoofing/swatting incidents have occurred in school districts across the nation, the release said.

“These threats are a crime and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Shea said.

