Boulder City to begin COVID-19 vaccinees for those 65-69

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 12:42 pm
 
People line up for COVID-19 vaccines at Western High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 26, 20 ...
People line up for COVID-19 vaccines at Western High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Boulder City will begin next week to administer COVID-19 vaccine to residents between the ages of 65 and 69, according to a news release, becoming the first Southern Nevada jurisdiction to announce eligibility for that age group.

The city began taking appointments Monday. It stressed that its clinics are for Boulder City residents only.

Residents may call Boulder City Parks and Recreation at 702 293-9256 from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday to request an appointment. Residents must speak to a scheduler to make an appointment and are asked not to leave messages.

Those without an appointment will be turned away from the clinic, according to the release.

Clinics are held at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., and the Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd. There is no charge for vaccinations.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

