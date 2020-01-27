Boulder City welcomes new fire chief

William Gray began his job Monday as Boulder City’s new fire chief, the city announced.

Boulder City Fire Chief William Gray (City of Boulder City)

William Gray began his job Monday as Boulder City’s new fire chief, the city announced.

Gray has more than 25 years of experience as an operations captain, training officer, medic and firefighter, the city said. He came to Boulder City from the Pueblo Fire Department in Colorado, where he worked as the assistant fire chief.

“Boulder City Fire Department offers a great environment to train the next generations of medics and firefighters and to begin developing the future fire service leaders for the city,” Gray said in a statement.

Gray has a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University. Former Boulder City Fire Chief Steve Walton helped guide the search for a new chief and will stay at the department as an adviser for the next few weeks, according to the city.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.