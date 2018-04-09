Local

Boy, 14, hit by car in northeast Las Vegas critically hurt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2018 - 4:12 pm
 
Updated April 9, 2018 - 10:42 pm

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after he was hit by a vehicle in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard, about 2:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Preliminary evidence showed the boy was jaywalking when he was hit by the vehicle, police said. The driver cooperated with police.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center where he was still listed in critical condition late Monday, police said.

