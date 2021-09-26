Boy crossing street killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

Officers were called Saturday afternoon to Centennial Center Boulevard and West Tropical Parkway after a crash involving a pedestrian.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy died Saturday after being struck by a car in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 12:22 p.m. to Centennial Center Boulevard and West Tropical Parkway after a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe a boy crossing Centennial against a don’t-walk signal when he was stuck by a 2020 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.