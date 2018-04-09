Boy hospitalized after being hit by car in northeast Las Vegas

A boy was hospitalized in critical condition Monday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard, about 2:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Preliminary evidence showed the boy was jaywalking when he was hit by the vehicle, Rivera said. The driver cooperated with police.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Rivera said. Metro’s fatal collision team is investigating.

Craig is closed in both directions between Nellis and Puebla Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

