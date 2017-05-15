ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local

Boy injured in another pitbull attack in northwest Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2017 - 8:32 pm
 
Updated May 14, 2017 - 8:36 pm

A 12-year-old suffered minor injuries Sunday evening when he was attacked by a pit bull in a northwest Las Vegas Valley neighborhood.

Officers responded about 6:12 p.m. to reports of a dog attack on the 2100 block of Havelina Street, near West Lake Mead and North Decatur boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Grant Rogers.

The boy suffered bites to his left calf, thigh, hand and back but was not hospitalized, Rogers said.

Las Vegas Animal Control also responded, Rogers said, and impounded the dog.

On Friday, a dog attacked and injured a man walking his dogs in a different northwest valley neighborhood. It was shot and killed by a neighbor who witnessed the attack.

A few days before the Friday attack, Metro responded to two other dog attacks reported within 13 seconds of each other. The first attack ended in the death of a 6-month-old infant. In the second, a 53-year-old woman lost a portion of her upper lip.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like