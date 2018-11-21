Bring a Las Vegas shelter dog home for Thanksgiving — VIDEO

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas doesn’t think anyone should be alone for the holidays — including our four-legged friends.

So, for Thanksgiving this year, the foundation is hoping families who will be in town will foster a medium to large shelter dog for a week.

Between the 19th and 21st of November, interested parties can stop by and pick out a puppy pal. The foundation will provide all the supplies needed to give a pooch a place for the holiday.

If a foster family decides to keep the dog after a week, the foundation will waive all adoption fees.

Anyone interested can send The Animal Foundation an email at foster@animalfoundation.com

More information can be found on the website.

655 N Mojave Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89101