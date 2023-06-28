98°F
Local

Brush fire smoke clouds east valley sky — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2023 - 3:56 pm
 
Clark County firefighters extinguish a brush fire adjacent to the Las Vegas Wash along the far ...
Clark County firefighters extinguish a brush fire adjacent to the Las Vegas Wash along the far side of The Club at Sunrise property on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Three Clark County Fire Department engines worked to extinguish a brush fire in the Las Vegas Wash on the far east side of the Las Vegas Valley around noon Wednesday.

Chief John Steinbeck said the blaze was knocked down shortly before 1 p.m. near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Hollywood Boulevard east of the Club at Sunrise golf course.

“It was outside brush and some debris,” Steinbeck said, noting that firefighters reported no injuries and that Bureau of Land Management crews assisted in the effort.

“It created a lot of smoke on that side of the valley, but it wasn’t a big fire,” Steinbeck said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

