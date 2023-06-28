Brush fire smoke clouds east valley sky — PHOTOS
Clark County Fire Department and BLM crews worked to extinguish a brush fire in the Las Vegas Wash on the far east side of the Las Vegas Valley.
Three Clark County Fire Department engines worked to extinguish a brush fire in the Las Vegas Wash on the far east side of the Las Vegas Valley around noon Wednesday.
Chief John Steinbeck said the blaze was knocked down shortly before 1 p.m. near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Hollywood Boulevard east of the Club at Sunrise golf course.
“It was outside brush and some debris,” Steinbeck said, noting that firefighters reported no injuries and that Bureau of Land Management crews assisted in the effort.
“It created a lot of smoke on that side of the valley, but it wasn’t a big fire,” Steinbeck said.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.