‘Buck moon’ visible over Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2022 - 10:05 pm
 
The "buck moon" rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The "buck moon" rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The "buck moon" rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The "buck moon" rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The "buck moon" rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The "buck moon" rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The "buck moon" rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The "buck moon" rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The "buck moon" rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The "buck moon" rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The "buck moon" rises over the Strip on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The moon’s orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual this week, resulting in the super moon when it appears slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

Some clouds partially obscured the moon in Las Vegas for a brief period of time.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The moon will appear full until early Friday, according to NASA.

The super moon on June 14 was the “strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

