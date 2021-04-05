Bus crash leaves 2 adults, 2 children hospitalized

Three cars and a public bus collided at West Charleston and South Jones Boulevards just after 3 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The intersection of West Charleston and South Jones boulevards on Monday, April 5, 2021. (Regional Transportation Commission camera)

Two adults and two children were hospitalized Monday after a bus crash in west Las Vegas crash, police said.

Three cars and a Regional Transportation Commission bus collided at West Charleston and South Jones boulevards just after 3 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Brian Boxler said each of the four people hospitalized had suffered minor injuries, and none of them were in the bus.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Jones were shut down as police investigated, but Boxler said they had reopened by 5:40 p.m.

A previous version of this story reported that four adults were hospitalized, citing inaccurate information from police.

