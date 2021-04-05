89°F
Local

Bus crash leaves 4 adults, 2 children hospitalized

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 
The intersection of West Charleston and South Jones boulevards on Monday, April 5, 2021. (Regio ...
The intersection of West Charleston and South Jones boulevards on Monday, April 5, 2021. (Regional Transportation Commission camera)

Four adults and two children were hospitalized Monday after a bus crash in west Las Vegas crash, police said.

Three cars and a Regional Transportation Commission bus collided at West Charleston and South Jones boulevards just after 3 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Each of the six hospitalized had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Jones were shut down as police investigated. No further information on the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

