Bus crash leaves 4 adults, 2 children hospitalized
Three cars and a public bus collided at West Charleston and South Jones Boulevards just after 3 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Four adults and two children were hospitalized Monday after a bus crash in west Las Vegas crash, police said.
Three cars and a Regional Transportation Commission bus collided at West Charleston and South Jones boulevards just after 3 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Each of the six hospitalized had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
The northbound and southbound lanes of Jones were shut down as police investigated. No further information on the crash was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
