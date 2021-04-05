Bus crash leaves 4 adults, 2 children hospitalized

Three cars and a public bus collided at West Charleston and South Jones Boulevards just after 3 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The intersection of West Charleston and South Jones boulevards on Monday, April 5, 2021. (Regional Transportation Commission camera)

Four adults and two children were hospitalized Monday after a bus crash in west Las Vegas crash, police said.

Each of the six hospitalized had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Jones were shut down as police investigated. No further information on the crash was immediately available.

