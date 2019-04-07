Bus fire in southeast Las Vegas leaves one person in custody

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters and Las Vegas police are investigating a possible arson after a bus caught fire in the southeast valley Sunday morning, according to the Clark County fire department.

Two people were living in the bus, which was parked in a parking lot in the 1700 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Spencer Street, with permission from the business owner, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Chris Holmes.

Fire Chief Greg Cassell described the bus as a “tour van.”

The pair were in an argument before the fire broke out at 10:54 a.m. Sunday, Metropolitan Police Lt. Chris Holmes said Sunday afternoon. They were the only people on the bus.

“At one point one of the individuals intentionally set the bus on fire,” Holmes said. “One party is in custody.”

The person who was not in custody suffered minor injuries, he said.

Holmes did not know the age or gender of either person.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.