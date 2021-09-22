Cabins at Mount Charleston Lodge to reopen Friday after blaze

The cabins at the Mount Charleston Lodge will reopen on Friday, one week after the restaurant was destroyed in an early-morning blaze that burnt the historic building to the ground.

Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is fenced off on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An aerial view of the Mount Charleston Lodge which was destroyed early morning fire on Friday, September 17, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Ellis Island Casino and Brewery, which has owned the Mount Charleston Lodge in the Spring Mountains since 2018, announced the reopening date in a news release on Wednesday.

The company also announced plans to offer jobs to all of the lodge employees at other Ellis Island locations, and to reschedule or cancel events that were going to be held at the popular community gathering place.

“The outpouring of love and memories has been incredible,” Christina Ellis, the general manager for Ellis Island, was quoted as saying in the release. “And while we are committed to rebuilding, our first priorities are to take care of the team members and guests who helped make The Lodge feel like a second home to so many.”

The Clark County Fire Department announced Monday that the fire was accidental. The first reports of the blaze came in at 4:45 a.m. Friday, but by the time firefighters arrived the lodge was engulfed in flames. Officials were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby cabins and the surrounding pine tree forest, and no injuries were reported.

Assistant Clark County Fire Chief Larry Haydu said Monday that the fire’s origins were traced to “below the outside deck in a storage room.”

Officials said investigators could not determined the cause of the fire, but there was no indication that it was set intentionally.

The company will be giving guests at the cabins a continental breakfast, and those staying in the event cabin will receive an “in-room happy house experience with wine and cheese,” the statement said.

“Management is currently working on more permanent food solutions and is looking to have finalized options in the coming weeks,” the company said.

Ellis Island is moving events that were scheduled at the lodge to other company locations, or connecting hosts and wedding parties to other venues in the area, the statement said.

