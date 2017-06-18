California man dies while swimming at Lake Mohave

A 32-year-old California man died Saturday afternoon while swimming at Cottonwood Cove at Lake Mohave, authorities said.
At 2:03 p.m., the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a call reporting that a man had possibly drowned while swimming at Cottonwood Cove on Lake Mohave, according to National Park Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover.
Bystanders pulled him from the water and began CPR, Vanover said in a release. Park Service rangers, Nevada Department of Wildlife wardens and Clark County emergency medical services personnel responded and took over patient care. They were unable to revive the man, who was not wearing a life jacket.
Lake Mohave is part of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
The incident is under investigation. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim and determine the cause of death.
