California pedestrian struck, killed near Boulder City, police say

The GMC driver stayed on scene for investigating Nevada Highway Patrol officers.

A California man was killed last Friday when he walked into a travel lane on U.S. 95 south of Boulder City and was struck by an SUV.

Julian Gusan, 34, of Redlands, California, died at the scene, according to a news release the Nevada State Police.

Nevada State Police responded to the crash in the area of U.S. 95 and mile marker 4 in Clark County, approximately six miles southeast of Boulder City.

A preliminary investigation indicated that 2005 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound in the far right travel lane, when Gusan entered onto U.S. 95 from the center median into the path of the GMC.

