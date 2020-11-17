California woman injured in crash at Paris Las Vegas has died

Police said they were notified on Sunday that one of the women later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas is seen on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. A woman injured in a parking Paris garage accident on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, has died from her injuries, police say. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 43-year-old woman injured last week in a crash in the parking garage of Paris Las Vegas has died, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at 10:18 p.m. Thursday a Chevrolet Blazer driven by Scott Thomas, 39, of Montclair, California, slammed into a block wall in the parking garage of the resort at 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Three passengers in the vehicle, two women and one man, were all taken to the hospital.

Police said they were notified on Sunday that one of the women later died from injuries suffered in the crash. The name of the Riverside, California, woman was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said Thomas was arrested at scene of the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired. Las Vegas Justice Court records show no criminal complaint had been filed against Thomas as of Tuesday.

An investigation is continuing. The death marks the 88th traffic-related fatality this year in Metro’s jurisdiction.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.