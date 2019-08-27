Campground reopening at Red Rock Canyon

The campground at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas reopens on Friday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The campgrounds at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas will reopen Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Red Rock Campground is located about two miles east of the Visitor Center on state Route 159. It has 53 individual campsites, 14 walk-to sites, six dry RV sites and seven group campsites.

Individual sites are $20 per site per night. Group campsites are $60 per site per night and require reservations. Reservations for individual and group campsites can be made at www.recreation.gov.

Walk-up campsites are offered on a first-come first-served basis and are $10 per night.

The campground is scheduled to remain open until June 1.

Backcountry camping is allowed within Red Rock Canyon above 5,000 feet in the Rainbow Mountain Wilderness and above 6,500 feet in the La Madre Mountain Wilderness. A permit is required; call 702-515-5050.

Camping is also allowed on BLM land outside of the Las Vegas Valley for up to two weeks without charge. The primitive sites with no facilities include Bitter Spring Back Country Byway, Gold Butte Back Country Byway, Knob Hill, Virgin Mountains, Christmas Tree Pass and Logandale Trails System.