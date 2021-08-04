Micah May, 46, died Thursday after he was struck by a car during a law enforcement pursuit on July 27. The married father of two was a 13-year veteran of Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's squad car is decorated with signatures, flowers and flags as a procession of law enforcement transports his body from University Medical Center to the Clark County Coroner's office on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A candlelight vigil to honor slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday in west Las Vegas.

The vigil is taking place at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way, where May’s patrol car has been parked for the public to pay their respects.

May died Thursday after he was struck by a car during a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 15 on July 27. The 46-year-old married father of two and 13-year veteran of Highway Patrol was struck while attempting to deploy “stop sticks” intended to puncture a stolen vehicle’s tires on I-15 near Sahara Avenue, according to Highway Patrol.

After he was hit, the Metropolitan Police Department airlifted May in a police helicopter to University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition until his death Thursday night. Metro said it marked the first time a department helicopter was used to rescue a downed officer.

The Highway Patrol said a memorial service for May will be held at Central Church in Henderson on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Police pursuit

Before the July 27 vehicle pursuit, a man called police to report that while he was working at a construction site near Sunset Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, 60-year-old Douglas Claiborne flashed a foot-long knife, stole his car and drove over his foot while leaving the scene, Las Vegas police said.

When Highway Patrol located Claiborne near Interstate 15 and the Speedway Boulevard exit, he took off in the stolen car, driving erratically on and off the freeway to avoid six sets of stop sticks that had been deployed in an attempt to slow him down, Las Vegas police said.

As May deployed a seventh set of stop sticks near the Charleston Boulevard exit, Claiborne drove around the sticks and hit May with the stolen vehicle.

Claiborne continued to drive for about a mile with May lodged in the vehicle’s windshield. Troopers were able to ram the vehicle and get Claiborne to stop near the Spring Mountain exit. He tried to grab May’s gun, and four officers on scene fired 26 rounds.

May was in the car and was not hit by gunfire, but Claiborne was hit several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Loving husband, father’

Data maintained by the FBI shows that May was the second Nevada trooper to die in the line of duty in nearly three decades. He was the 12th Nevada trooper to die in recorded history.

According to an obituary for May, the trooper grew up in a small Massachusetts town, where he loved the cold and sledding. In 2008, he tested for Nevada Highway Patrol, bringing him to “sunny Las Vegas,” the obituary states.

“Micah was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the obituary states.

He is survived by his wife, Joanna; their two children, Raylan and Melody; his parents, Edwin and Katherine; and his brothers, Seth and Paul, according to the obituary.

Following the Central Church memorial service, May will be interred at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, at 2 p.m., the obituary states.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.