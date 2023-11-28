Cashless-only payment coming to Floyd Lamb Park

Starting next year, cash payments for entry to the park will not be accepted.

A duck splashes on the water at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas, Friday, July 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heading to Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in 2024? Bring card payment.

That’s because the $6 vehicle fee to enter the 680-acre historic park will only be payable by debit or credit card starting January 1, the city of Las Vegas announced Monday.

The park, which Mayor Carolyn Goodman described as a beautiful oasis, features walking, biking and horse trails, fishing ponds, picnic areas, and wildlife. The area also features lakes, sheep and views of the Spring Mountain ranges, according to the city.

The park opens from 8 a.m., closing at 5 p.m. from October to March, and closing at 8 p.m. the rest of the year. The entrance kiosk is located at 9200 Tule Springs Road in the far northwest valley.

Yearly passes run from $25 to $50 depending on the ages of visitors, the city said.

The nature park was once populated by natives and was also a stagecoach stop for those heading to the Bullfrog Mine near Beatty until the early 1900s, according to the city.

In the 1940s, when divorce laws were the most lenient in Nevada, couples on the cusp of breaking up used the land to establish residency to end their contractual obligations, according to the city.

The site contains ancient structures, and it’s inscribed in national and local register of historic places.

