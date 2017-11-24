Catholic Charities serves turkey with all the trimmings — PHOTOS

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada served a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday to about 1,000 needy and homeless men, women and children for the 52nd consecutive holiday.
The holiday meals are funded by community donations and served by volunteers.
