Catholic Charities serves turkey with all the trimmings — PHOTOS

Photos by Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto
November 23, 2017 - 11:28 pm
 

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada served a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday to about 1,000 needy and homeless men, women and children for the 52nd consecutive holiday.

The holiday meals are funded by community donations and served by volunteers.

