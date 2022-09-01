CCSD employees to receive 1st installment of retention bonuses Sept. 21

The bonuses were promised by district leaders over the summer as part of efforts to retain employees amid the nationwide teacher shortage.

Superintendent Jesus Jara, left, speaks to Yosvani Gomez, culinary teacher at Rancho High School, during a new teacher kickoff event on July 28, 2022, at the Rio in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County educators and support staff will see the promised retention bonuses announced by district leaders over the summer in their bank accounts in the coming weeks.

Employees represented by the Education Support Employees Association and the Police Officers Association will see the first half of their $4,500 bonus, or $2,250, deposited on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Employees represented by the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional Technical Employees, the Clark County Education Association and the Police Administrators Association will receive the first half of their bonuses, $2,250 for police administrators and $2,500 for teachers and administrators, deposited on Friday, Sept. 23.

The remaining payouts will come next summer on June 9 and June 14.

Substitute teachers, temporary workers and part-time employees will not receive bonuses.

District leaders announced the bonuses over the summer at the same time they announced an increase in starting pay for teachers. There were 4,166 teachers in the district who stood to benefit from the pay raise, Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita said at the time.

Teachers who received a bump in their starting salary will still receive a prorated bonus reflecting the difference between the amount of their salary increase and the $5,000 bonus.

The move was an attempt by the district to retain and attract teachers amid a yearslong teacher shortage throughout the state. The district, now the fifth-largest in the country, has not been fully staffed since the start of the 1994 school year, Superintendent Jesus Jara said at the time.

The district said Wednesday that it allocated $167 million in funding to cover the bonuses and the starting salary increase, with the bonuses to be paid for with federal coronavirus relief money.

In a written statement Wednesday, School Board President Irene Cepeda praised district employees for never wavering in their commitment to students.

“Ensuring our employees get the pay and benefits they deserve and are rewarded for continuing with us ultimately benefits our students,” she wrote.

