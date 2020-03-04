CCSD police say threat targeting Centennial High proves unfounded

A spokesman for the Clark County School District said an alleged threat targeting Centennial High School was “found to be unfounded.”

Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A spokesman for the Clark County School District Police Department said an alleged threat targeting Centennial High School were “found to be unfounded.”

Sgt. Bryan Zink said he wasn’t sure what the Tuesday threat was or how it was spread, but confirmed that students and families don’t have anything to worry about.

Additional law enforcement, however, will be at the school on Wednesday as a precaution, he said.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.